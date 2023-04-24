Hundreds attend gun show at Knoxville Expo Center

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Expo Center hosted the RK Shows on Saturday and Sunday, one of the largest gun and knife show promoters in the country

Hundreds of people from all over East Tennessee came to Knoxville to show off their prize pieces and hoped to add to their collections.

There were many vendors displaying guns, hunting supplies, military collector items, outdoor gear and more

“This is the first gun show I’ve done. It’s actually the first booth that I’ve done because usually, everything is customer-based,” said Michelle Finnerty.

Some vendors like Finnerty, who owns Shell Shocked Creations, are there to hopefully grow their business and connect with other businesses at the event.

“It’s been pretty hit or miss. I’m hoping some of the other vendors here will see another business, ‘Oh I might need some things custom-made,’ for their business,” said Finnerty.

There were items on display that dated back to the 1920s. There were also clothing and badges that were used by veterans in various wars.

Each vendor was more than happy to teach and explain every piece of equipment that people were interested in buying.

Ally Bolt, who works for Alpine Survival, showed items they had on display that help women.

“So these are our belly bands. We offer them in tan and black so they can be for every skin color or whatever you’re comfortable with. They come with pouches right here for extra mags or whatever you want to put in these little pouches then over here is for your gun,” said Bolt.

There were security and check-in points all around the event center. Officials were constantly checking the guns to make sure they were not loaded.

The next RK Gun Show will be the third weekend in June in Knoxville.

