Knoxville music store closing its doors after 40 years

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After over 40 years, Lunsford’s Music is closing its doors. Owner Sonja Lunsford Rogers has announced her retirement, and the music store will stop with her.

The store offers in-house instrument repairs and lessons for all ages on all band and orchestral instruments.

“When a child shows interest in learning an instrument, reading music, and just being part of a band, good things start to happen. I hope these students continue their appreciation of music for a lifetime,” said Rogers.

Sonja Lunsford Rogers (Lunsford's Music)

Business founder Daniel Lunsford started the shop out of his basement in 1981. Rogers, who met Lunsford while she was working as the band director of Scott High School, worked with her husband for many years out of the Lunsford’s Music store in Knoxville before he passed.

Plans are in the works to close the business and sell the building that houses the music store. Until then and as part of her retirement, Rogers plans on selling the instruments that Lunsford’s provides at a discount, with preference starting with those who rented their instruments from the store.

Renters will get the first chance to buy their instruments. Store representatives asked that renters either return or purchase their instrument by June 16.

However, all used rental instruments will be going on sale to the general public when they return to the store’s inventory. Repair work for customers will end on or before June 1.

Anyone interested in learning more about the store can visit the website, email sklunsford@yahoo.com or call 865-523-0276.

