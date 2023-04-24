Lady Vols complete the comeback against Florida in game two

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee entered game two of their three-game series against No. 14 Florida with a run-rule victory in the series opener. Game two started quite differently.

The Gators were able to jump on Tennessee early, plating four runs before the final out. The Lady Vols needed a quick response, and they got one from Zaida Puni. When the batter took the dish, UT had two runners on.

Puni took advantage when she roped the pitch deep to center field. It didn’t look like the ball had enough air under it to leave the park until it took a favorable bounce off the outfielder’s glove to leave Sherri Parker Lee Stadium. That bounce gave Puni a three-run home run to make it a one-score game.

Florida would tack on three runs over the next two innings, meanwhile, Tennessee couldn’t muster one run, and Florida led 7-3.

In the fifth inning, Tennessee reignited its offensive spark. Kiki Milloy launched her program-tying single-season 19th home run off of Florida’s pitcher, Rylee Trlicek. Milloy took the pitch deep to right center field, to the parking lot 272 feet away from home plate!

The inning before Kiki Milloy launched her program-tying 19th single-season home run, she was giving her team a pep talk. Incredible leadership from the senior!#LadyVols pic.twitter.com/sTEg6m6qoA — Paige Dauer (@PaigeWVLT8) April 24, 2023

Tennessee wouldn’t look back after that. Big Orange kept Florida off the board in the sixth, only the second inning without a Florida score. That allowed Tennessee to do damage in the bottom frame, where the Lady Vols recorded seven runs to take the lead for the first time.

The Lady Vols gave up one run in the seventh and held on to win and complete the comeback with an 11-10 victory.

Tennessee went through five pitchers in this game, with Payton Gottshall closing.

With their win Sunday night, Tennessee clinched the series.

Game three is slated for Monday night at 7:00.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.