Let’s Get Cooking with Chef John | Kentucky Hot Brown

With the Kentucky Derby right around the corner, try this take on a decades-old tradition!
Kentucky Hot Brown
Prep: 20 mins
Cook: 5 mins
Total: 25 mins
Yield: 2 sandwiches
The Kentucky hot brown sandwich has been a tradition since its creation in 1926. Fred K. Schmidt, a chef for Louisville’s Brown Hotel, initially made the dish for patrons to enjoy after an evening of dinner and dancing. The open-face sandwich starts with a slice of toast. The toast is the base for layers of turkey, sliced tomatoes, a Parmesan cheese sauce (Mornay), and extra grated Parmesan cheese. Place the sandwich on an oven-safe pan or dish and broil it just until the cheese is bubbly and browned. For a traditional hot brown, place two strips of bacon on it just before serving. This version uses a combination of Parmesan and cheddar cheese.
Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon unsalted utter
- 2 tbsp all-purpose flour
- 1 cup milk
- 1/8 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
- 1/4 cup grated sharp cheddar cheese
- 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese, divided
- 4 slices toast, crusts removed
- 1/2 pound deli turkey, or leftover turkey, thinly sliced
- 2 slices tomato, ,more if small
- 4 strips bacon, crisply cooked and drained
Steps to Make It
- Melt butter in a saucepan over medium-low heat. Add the flour and stir until smooth and bubbly.
- Add milk, salt, Worcestershire sauce, cheddar cheese, and half the Parmesan cheese. Continue to cook, stirring constantly, until thick and bubbly.
- Cut the trimmed toast in half diagonally and place on a baking sheet (or use individual baking dishes).
- Arrange turkey slices on the toast and cover with hot cheese sauce.
- Top with tomato slices and sprinkle the remaining Parmesan cheese evenly over the sandwiches.
- Place them under the broiler or in the oven at 400 degrees until hot and bubbly and lightly browned.
- Top each sandwich with two strips of crispy bacon, placed in the shape of an “X.”
- Serve and enjoy!
