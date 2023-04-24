Let’s Get Cooking with Chef John | Kentucky Hot Brown

With the Kentucky Derby right around the corner, try this take on a decades-old tradition!
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With the Kentucky Derby right around the corner, try this take on a decades-old tradition!

Kentucky Hot Brown

Prep: 20 mins

Cook: 5 mins

Total: 25 mins

Yield: 2 sandwiches

The Kentucky hot brown sandwich has been a tradition since its creation in 1926. Fred K. Schmidt, a chef for Louisville’s Brown Hotel, initially made the dish for patrons to enjoy after an evening of dinner and dancing. The open-face sandwich starts with a slice of toast. The toast is the base for layers of turkey, sliced tomatoes, a Parmesan cheese sauce (Mornay), and extra grated Parmesan cheese. Place the sandwich on an oven-safe pan or dish and broil it just until the cheese is bubbly and browned. For a traditional hot brown, place two strips of bacon on it just before serving. This version uses a combination of Parmesan and cheddar cheese.

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon unsalted utter
  • 2 tbsp all-purpose flour
  • 1 cup milk
  • 1/8 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 1/4 cup grated sharp cheddar cheese
  • 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese, divided
  • 4 slices toast, crusts removed
  • 1/2 pound deli turkey, or leftover turkey, thinly sliced
  • 2 slices tomato, ,more if small
  • 4 strips bacon, crisply cooked and drained

Steps to Make It

  1. Melt butter in a saucepan over medium-low heat. Add the flour and stir until smooth and bubbly.
  2. Add milk, salt, Worcestershire sauce, cheddar cheese, and half the Parmesan cheese. Continue to cook, stirring constantly, until thick and bubbly.
  3. Cut the trimmed toast in half diagonally and place on a baking sheet (or use individual baking dishes).
  4. Arrange turkey slices on the toast and cover with hot cheese sauce.
  5. Top with tomato slices and sprinkle the remaining Parmesan cheese evenly over the sandwiches.
  6. Place them under the broiler or in the oven at 400 degrees until hot and bubbly and lightly browned.
  7. Top each sandwich with two strips of crispy bacon, placed in the shape of an “X.”
  8. Serve and enjoy!

