Market Square Farmers’ Market set to open for the season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The coming of warmer weather means the return of farmers’ markets. The Market Square Farmers’ Market is set to return for its 20th season this year.

Nourish Knoxville announced the market will open on May 3 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Opening day will kick off with Mayor Indya Kincannon presenting the 20th Anniversary Proclamation, ringing the opening bell and a presentation of the history of Market Square provided by the Knoxville History Project and Mabry-Hazen House Museum.

Every Wednesday and Saturday until Nov. 18, over 40 vendors will be selling fresh produce, foods, handcrafted goods and more throughout the season,.

Anyone interested in more information can visit Nourish Knoxville’s website.

