Oak Ridge beer garden and dog park to support good causes

The Backyard, a dog park and beer garden in Oak Ridge, is raising money for rescues.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new business in Oak Ridge is aiming to provide a unique place for pet-lovers to hang out, all while supporting good causes.

The Backyard is the first beer garden in Oak Ridge that allows dogs to play off-leash in the same area. It offers craft beer, ciders and non-alcoholic drinks from local breweries, focusing on women-owned businesses.

The business was started by Amanda Lovegrove and Leah Hunter, who were named Entrepreneurs of the Year through the Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce. Additionally, The Backyard is set to host monthly events and will be sponsoring a local rescue charity each month through beer sales.

The Backyard is open Thursday and Friday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends. Owners will need to pay an $8 entry fee per dog.

