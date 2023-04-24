Oklahoma college issues alert of ‘active shooter situation’

A college in Oklahoma is telling students and employees to shelter in place amid reports of an...
A college in Oklahoma is telling students and employees to shelter in place amid reports of an active shooter on campus.(file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (AP) — A two-year college in Oklahoma is telling students and employees to shelter in place amid reports of an active shooter on campus.

Rose State College issued the alert at midday Monday. The school is in Midwest City, a suburb of Oklahoma City. It has about 13,000 students.

It wasn’t immediately known what prompted the alert.

The college said in a tweet that the shooter is in custody.

