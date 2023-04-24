One more dry day before a rainy stretch of weather

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s another frosty cold start Tuesday, but it’s a mild and dry day. Enjoy it because rain arrives Wednesday and sticks around for several days.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We have one more frosty cold night as temperatures drop to near 37 degrees in the valley. Areas outlining the valley will dip into the low to mid-30s. A Frost Advisory is out for the majority of our area with a Freeze Warning for far southeastern Kentucky, far northeast Tennessee, and the Smokies. There is a little bit more wind today which could keep some frost from forming. That wind could make us feel a little bit cooler though.

Tuesday starts out with the sunshine with clouds passing by mainly late morning to mid-day. Those clouds will slowly move out by the late afternoon to evening allowing temperatures to get closer to 67 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

On and off light showers move in Wednesday with a high of only 56. That rain at times lingers into Thursday, but we’ll try to bounce back to the 60s with more afternoon to overnight rain.

Showers are lighter Friday with highs near 68 degrees.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we are tracking a cold front to arrive later Saturday into Sunday. Highs will go from the lower 70s to the lower 60s from Saturday to Sunday.

Monday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.