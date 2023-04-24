Optimism rings as local United Methodist Church’s approved to disaffiliate over deep theological divide

ALCOA, Tenn. (WVLT) - Saturday nearly 1,000 people gathered inside Knoxville’s Central United Methodist Church to hold a vote that was three years in the making.

The vote centered around human sexuality in the United Methodist Church and the ordination of LGBTQIA+ clergy and other deep theological divides.

”There were just churches that were tired of having this conversation,” said Holston Conference Director of Communications Rev. Tim Jones. ”And that were ready to move beyond the conversation.”

That vote was nearly unanimous among the more than 900 voters in attendance to part ways with 264 congregations.

”Even though we disagree on an interpretation of scripture we still love Jesus and we still are in the process and ministry of making disciples for Jesus Christ,” said Jones.

The Holston Conference, which accounts for East Tennessee, Southwest Virginia, and North Georgia, saw 578 churches stay part of the UMC.

”Our focus is still on Jesus, our focus is still on loving people, and while there has been a squabble and while there have been some unfortunate arguments that have taken place we’re beginning to see were at a place where we move forward,” said Jones.

In East Tennessee, Alcoa First Methodist was a church that voted to leave the United Methodist denomination.

”We take a very high authority on scripture and there were just some things happening in the United Methodist Church that didn’t line up with the way we translate the scripture,” said Rev. Todd Chancey senior pastor at Alcoa First Methodist.

Chancey and his congregation voted in a more than 2/3 vote, the amount required for a congregation to leave the UMC to disaffiliate.

”We align really well with the Global Methodist Church and were opening doors for people who believe in traditional Wesleyan orthodox theology,” said Chancey.

The Global Methodist Church nears one year old in May, the newly formed denomination was built by a majority of former United Methodists who felt the UMC was becoming too progressive regarding human sexuality in the church.

The GMC maintains marriage is between one man and one woman, a key sticking point to the divide in the United Methodist Church, and one of the theological differences that spelled the split voted on Saturday.

”Some people have called it a divorce I don’t really like that word because when people divorce they never see each other again or talk to each other and there’s animosity, but I see this as a healthy separation,” said Chancey.

Before the end of 2023, United Methodist Churches in the United States had to declare their intentions to disaffiliate, bringing on different requirements set forth by Conferences across the country.

Of the 264 churches leaving the Holston Conference, only two have memberships of more than 1,000 congregants, 81 have had memberships of under 50, and 175 have memberships of fewer than 100.

“It is a poignant day as our disaffiliating churches and withdrawing pastors have played an important role in the lives of those of us continuing in The United Methodist Church,” said Bishop Debra Wallace-Padgett, resident bishop. “Our conference vote today ratifying disaffiliations will not change the impact these pastors and churches have had on us.”

The Holston Conference holds it will move forward, and is optimistic the newly formed denomination and any others can help Kingdom Build alongside, despite sharing a different theological view.

”We really want to get our focus back on living like Jesus, and being like Jesus, and loving like Jesus,” said Jones. ”I think the important thing to know is whether you’re a United Methodist Church, a Global Methodist Church, or another denomination our focus is still on Jesus our focus is still loving people.”

