Rural Metro responds to Knox Co. house fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews with the Rural Metro Fire Department responded to a house fire in West Knox Co., according to officials with the department.

Crews responded to the 800 block of Roderick Rd. around 4 p.m. Sunday. A neighbor reported smoke and flames in the front part of the house.

“Crews made an aggressive attack to stop the spread where it was and limit the fire damage to the majority of the home,” officials said. “Quick work by the initial arriving crews!”

No one was home and no injuries were reported.

Officials said the cause of the fire was under investigation.

