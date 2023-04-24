TBI investigating inmate death at Knox County Jail

Officials confirmed the investigation was requested by Knox County District Attorney General Charme Allen.
Dolly along barbed wire fence.
Dolly along barbed wire fence.
By JT Thomas
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are investigating the death of a Knox County Jail inmate early Sunday morning.

Jerry Dewayne Dunlap, 53, of Knoxville died in custody ahead of hearings scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday for a number of charges relating to DUI and misdemeanor possession.

Knox County man dies in Knox County Jail.
Knox County man dies in Knox County Jail.

Officials with TBI said the investigation is being conducted at the request of Knox County District Attorney General Charme Allen.

TBI officials said this incident currently remains an active and ongoing investigation.

