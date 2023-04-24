TN Democratic Party demand House Speaker steps down

The party passed a resolution on Saturday demanding Cameron Sexton’s resignation.
TNDP Executive Committeewoman Anne Quillen (left) presented the resolution that called for...
TNDP Executive Committeewoman Anne Quillen (left) presented the resolution that called for House Speaker Cameron Sexton's (right) resignation.
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Over the weekend, the Tennessee Democratic Party passed a resolution demanding the resignation of current House Speaker Cameron Sexton, according to a release.

The resolution was presented by TNDP Executive Committeewoman Anne Quillen, who said Sexton’s decisions have negatively impacted rural Tennessee and District 25 due to his inability to meet Nashville’s needs.

TNDP Chair Hendrell Remus said Sexton has demonstrated a disregard for democracy during his time as speaker.

“Speaker Sexton has gone to great lengths to shield the misdeeds of Republican House members while rewriting the rules to inflict political retribution on Democratic House members,” Remus said. “Leadership without integrity or ethical standards poses the greatest threat to any governing body.”

The resolution was passed by the TNDP Executive Committee on Saturday, April 22.

“The actions of Speaker Sexton violate the trust of the people of Tennessee and undermine the integrity of our democratic institutions; while threatening the sanctity of our democracy,” the resolution reads.

In the resolution, the Republican Party of Tennessee, Gov. Bill Lee and the community were urged to join the party’s call for accountability.

