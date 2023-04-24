WATCH: Dog rescued from cave in Grainger County

BEAN STATION, Tenn. (WVLT) - A late-night rescue had a happy outcome Sunday night, according to a release from the Bean Station Volunteer Fire Department. Crews were sent out to rescue a dog that had fallen into a cave.

Officials said the dog fell 50 to 75 feet, and crews were helped by the Rutledge Volunteer Fire Department and the Tennessee Mine Rescue Association.

The dog was not hurt.

