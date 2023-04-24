Young-Williams volunteers provide massive help to shelter yearly

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Young-Williams Animal Center volunteers worked more than 36,000 hours in 2022 to help care for the thousands of animals the shelter takes in every year. Animal center officials said this saved the shelter nearly $1 million last year.

“I like to tell everyone that the volunteers are the lifeblood of the animal center,” volunteer coordinator Carmen Shepherd said.

The animal center said it is always looking for more volunteers to fill either short-term or long-term positions.

“Volunteers get involved in so many departments from adoptions to intake to animal care to the vet clinic and spay and neuter and our pets for life program,” Shepherd said.

Before Shepherd was the volunteer coordinator, she was a volunteer for years.

“I was a teacher in Knox County Schools for almost a decade and I talked middle school, which is a hard position; teaching any grade is hard but the shelter was my happy place on the weekends to refill my bucket after a tough week and eventually I started on,” Shepherd said.

Anyone looking to volunteer at the shelter can find more information here.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.