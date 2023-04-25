3-year-old attacked by dog, Newport police say

NEWPORT, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 3-year-old girl was sent to the hospital after being attacked by a dog, according to a Newport Police Department report.

On Sunday, an officer responded to the Newport Medical Center Emergency Room regarding an animal bite. When officers arrived, they spoke with the child’s mother, Samantha Olson.

Olson told officers that her daughter was over at their neighbor’s house playing in the yard when a pitbull attacked her.

The dog reportedly bit her right upper arm and “began throwing her around,” according to the report. The dog’s owner, Casey Pittenturf, came out and pried the dog’s jaws open to get it to release the child.

Olson then immediately took her daughter to the Newport emergency room, but the girl was then transported and admitted to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital in Knoxville.

The report said that officers saw pictures of the wounds, which were “large enough to be able to see exposed muscle tissue.”

Olson told officers that Pittenturf killed the dog, but officers were not able to confirm that.

