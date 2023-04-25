65-year-old Knoxville cyclist to ride 4,200 miles cross-country

A Knoxville man is hoping to make a difference by riding his bike across the United States.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 8:55 AM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A cross-country bicycle ride presents a unique challenge for anybody, one that challenges endurance and health. That’s why John LaMacchia is making the trip at 65 years old as a call to action, promoting healthy living and charitable giving.

He’s calling the trip “Do Your EPIK,” and it’s inspired by his first cross-country journey in 1980. Along the way, he plans to stop in communities across the country to share his story and raise money for Knoxville organizations like the Thompson Cancer Survival Center, Cerebral Palsy Center and Pedal for Alzheimer’s.

The trip is also being sponsored by Senior Financial Group.

“Cycling across the United States is no small feat, and we at Senior Financial Group are proud to support Do Your EPIK and its mission to empower people of all ages to live life to the fullest,” said Jerold Johnson, President of Senior Financial Group. “We extend our warmest wishes to John LaMacchia on his journey and eagerly anticipate the transformative impact that it will have on our community.”

The trip will kick off on June 28.

