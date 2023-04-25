65-year-old Knoxville man set to bike across U.S. for charity

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Riding your bike across the United States is quite challenging. Doing at 65 years old is a whole new challenge.

That’s exactly what John LaMacchia of Knoxville is set to do this summer.

LaMacchia will start the trip in Anacortes, Washington, and finish in Boston, Massachusetts.

“Given the fact that I’m older, I’m 65, that’s crazy enough,” LaMacchia said.

LaMacchia announced the trip on Tuesday at the O’Connor Senior Center in Knoxville. He’s set to start the trip on June 28th. He said he’s been training for it, and has been spending three days a week lifting weights, and two days a week on the bike.

It’ll be the second time he bikes across the country. LaMacchia first did in 1980 at 22 years old. He and a friend biked from San Gregorio, California to Asbury Park, New Jersey.

“This whole thing is brutal,” LaMacchia said. “But the real question is, why?”

LaMacchia said the real motivation behind it, is for charity. He’s raising money for the Thompson Cancer Survival Center, Cerebral Palsy Center, and Pedal for Alzheimer’s organizations. All of these organizations are based in Knoxville.

“In my life, I’ve been effected by, not me personally, but all three of those in a direct way,” LaMacchia said. “Pretty challenging. So that’s why I picked those three, they’re close to my heart.”

LaMacchia also wants to encourage seniors to exercise as they age. He said everyone should exercise a little, regardless of age.

“Our bodies slow down, but I don’t like slowing down,” LaMacchia said. “I just keep going.”

That’s LaMacchia’s message.

