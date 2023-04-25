Alcatraz East opens exhibit on Boston Marathon Bombing

The crime museum is paying tribute to the three people killed 10 years ago and those who suffered permanent life changes as a result of injuries.
Alcatraz East opens exhibit on Boston Marathon Bombing
Alcatraz East opens exhibit on Boston Marathon Bombing(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new exhibit at the Alcatraz East Crime Museum will features details about the Boston Marathon Bombing that occurred 10 years ago.

The new display is right inside the lobby as you walk in. The crime museum is paying tribute the three people killed in the bombing as well as those who suffered permanent life altering changes as a result of injuries.

The Department of Justice said two pressure cooker bombs were placed at the finish line of the Boston Marathon.

“Looking at things like the law enforcement response and how the lasting impact of events like this can really change the way that things are handled For future events,” said Ally Pennington, with Alcatraz East Crime Museum.

An eight-year-old boy was one of the three people killed, with more than 200 people injured in the bombing.

