Beck Cultural Exchange Center receives $250,000 grant

The grant comes as part of the state budget passed before the legislative session ended on April 21.
The Beck Cultural Exchange Center in Knoxville.
The Beck Cultural Exchange Center in Knoxville.(WVLT)
By JT Thomas
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Democratic Caucus in Nashville announced on Tuesday that Knoxville’s Beck Cultural Exchange Center will receive a grant for $250,000.

State Representative Sam McKenzie (D-District 15) worked with Governor Bill Lee’s administration to make sure the grant was included in the 2023-2024 state budget. The budget was approved by the state legislature last week.

“In a tough legislative session, it’s good to have a few victories. I’m looking forward to seeing new programming and facility upgrades. Hopefully, there will be more grants in the future to showcase the great work the Beck Cultural Exchange Center does in Knoxville,” said McKenzie.

The Beck Cultural Exchange Center is named in honor of prominent Knoxville African-Americans James and Ethel Beck. James and Ethel established the Ethel Beck Home for Colored Orphans in 1919; later funds from their estate were used to establish the current Beck Cultural Exchange Center.

Officials with the center say their mission is to be the place where black history and culture are preserved, nurtured, taught and continued to be maintained in Knoxville and East Tennessee.

