Chilly with more clouds at times, ahead of rainy trend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s a frosty cold start to the day, but at least it’s mostly dry for now. We are tracking on and off rain starting with some showers Wednesday and wrapping up with a cold front Sunday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s a frosty cold morning for much of our area, with a light breezy keeping some frost from forming but making us feel colder. Knoxville starts the day around 37 degrees, with areas outlining the valley in the low to mid thirties. A Frost Advisory is out for the majority of our area with a Freeze Warning for far southeastern Kentucky, far northeast Tennessee, and the Smokies.

Tuesday starts out mostly clear, then clouds increase late morning through the early afternoon. Those clouds clear west to east this afternoon, with a stray shower possible in the mountains. This gives us a chance to bounce back a few degrees, with a high around 67 degrees, but still a chilly breeze out of the northeast 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight stays mostly clear, with a low of 40 degrees. This means we’ll see patchy frost where it’s in the 30s outlining the Valley.

LOOKING AHEAD

Clouds increase to start Wednesday, as scattered showers lift up from the south. It’s a 40% coverage, and mainly the southern half of our area seeing these showers, and adding up to a few hundredths to a tenth of an inch now. We’ll top out around 60 degrees.

Thursday comes with batches of rain and an 80% coverage of our area at times on through early Friday morning, collecting closer to an inch of rain. This keeps us in the mid to upper 60s through the end of the week, and back to scattered showers Friday afternoon.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we are tracking a cold front that is looking to be even later Saturday, meaning more dry time ahead of the cold front. We’ll go up to an 80% coverage of our area in rain and rains early Sunday, taking us from low 70s Saturday to around 60 degrees Sunday afternoon with scattered showers leftover.

