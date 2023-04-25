Hard Rock Cafe’ opens new mural and fundraising options for the Smokies

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There’s a new look inside the Hard Rock Café in Pigeon Forge and it’s designed to help the national park.

Right as you walk in the front door, you’ll see this new mural that’s locally designed and painted.

The mural is intended to remind you about the Great Smoky Mountains.

That’s why Hard Rock has teamed up with Friends of the Smokies. Certain menu items will generate a donation to Friends of the Smokies.

They say it will help keep our national park in tip top shape.

“It’s the little extra things. Each year the park comes to us and askes us for funding for a variety of special projects and programs. This year there were over 70 projects and programs that friends of the smokies is funding with the support of our friends,” said Sarah Herron with Friends of the Smokies.

Friends of the Smokies said it’s work on trails that the fundraising efforts at Hard Rock Café will go towards supporting.

The fundraising efforts will help to rehabilitate trails in the park and restore old structures like daisy town community.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.