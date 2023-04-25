Hard Rock Cafe’ opens new mural and fundraising options for the Smokies

Friends of the Smokies will receive portions of sales from special drink & food items purchased at Hard Rock Cafe.
Hard Rock Cafe’ opens new mural and fundraising options for the Smokies
Hard Rock Cafe’ opens new mural and fundraising options for the Smokies(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There’s a new look inside the Hard Rock Café in Pigeon Forge and it’s designed to help the national park.

Right as you walk in the front door, you’ll see this new mural that’s locally designed and painted.

The mural is intended to remind you about the Great Smoky Mountains.

That’s why Hard Rock has teamed up with Friends of the Smokies. Certain menu items will generate a donation to Friends of the Smokies.

They say it will help keep our national park in tip top shape.

“It’s the little extra things. Each year the park comes to us and askes us for funding for a variety of special projects and programs. This year there were over 70 projects and programs that friends of the smokies is funding with the support of our friends,” said Sarah Herron with Friends of the Smokies.

Friends of the Smokies said it’s work on trails that the fundraising efforts at Hard Rock Café will go towards supporting.

The fundraising efforts will help to rehabilitate trails in the park and restore old structures like daisy town community.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lunsford's Music
Knoxville music store closing its doors after 40 years
Henry Smith was taken into custody by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team, along with...
Homicide suspect from Ohio arrested in Tennessee on drug charges, police say
Junior commissioners ask the county commission to support Governor Lee's new executive order.
Knox County Commission votes to not support Gov. Lee’s Executive Order
Cocke County crews found the body of a man in a river.
Body found in water in Cocke County identified, officials say
Jairo Castro Lara, age 30.
Man accused of attempted kidnapping, exposure at Walmart

Latest News

65-year-old Knoxville man set to bike across U.S. for charity
It’ll take John LaMacchia 80 days to make the 4,400 mile trip
65-year-old Knoxville man set to bike across U.S. for charity
Nirvana Comics is up for a prestigious Eisner Award.
Top 25 in the World: Knoxville comic book store up for Eisner Award
Capt. Roy Sewell Jr. died in the line of duty Monday.
‘Where do you need me?’ | Remembering North Tazewell Volunteer Firefighter