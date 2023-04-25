Inmate dies in Roane County Detention Center

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Roane County Sheriff’s Office officials announced that an inmate died in the Roane County Detention Center on Monday evening.

Timothy James, 51, died in custody at around 5:15 p.m. on Monday.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation, according to RCSO officials.

The TBI is also investigating another inmate’s death at the Knox County Jail that happened on Sunday.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.