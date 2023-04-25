Inmate dies in Roane County Detention Center

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation, according to RCSO officials.
Timothy James
Timothy James(Roane County Sheriff's Office)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Roane County Sheriff’s Office officials announced that an inmate died in the Roane County Detention Center on Monday evening.

Timothy James, 51, died in custody at around 5:15 p.m. on Monday.

The TBI is also investigating another inmate’s death at the Knox County Jail that happened on Sunday.

This is a developing story.

