Knox County Commission votes to not support Gov. Lee’s Executive Order

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Monday, Knox County Commission voted against a proposed resolution urging the state legislature to support Governor Bill Lee in his executive order and recommendations to the state legislature regarding a stronger Order of Protection law.

The resolution, brought before the commission by multiple Knoxville high school students, asked for the commission to recognize and support Governor Bill Lee’s calls for Orders of Protection.

One of those students, Dain Shelton, spoke to WVLT last week about the students proposed resolution.

“It’s not legislation with teeth, it won’t change anything necessarily but it’s the principle of saying we understand you’re scared, we hear you and we’re willing to say we stand with our constituents,” said Shelton.

Fourteen members of the community spoke out about the resolution, some offering support, while others claimed that the executive order infringes gun rights in both the United States and Tennessee constitutions.

After the public forum, commissioners held a discussion and two votes on the resolution before ultimately striking it down.

