KUB offering internet discount for qualifying families

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Utilities Board (KUB) announced Tuesday that KUB customers are now able to apply for a monthly internet discount through the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). ACP is a federal benefit program aimed at making sure households can pay for internet services for school, work and more.

The ACP benefit provides up to $30 a month toward internet service for eligible households. Additionally, each household can also get a one-time $100 discount on a laptop, desktop or tablet, as long as the household puts between $10 and $50 towards the device.

“It’s so important to have the ACP available to KUB’s customers who need it,” said Gabriel J. Bolas, KUB President and CEO “We added KUB Fiber as our fifth utility because access to reliable, affordable internet service has become indispensable to our daily lives. It’s exciting to know that our customers can now benefit from ACP as well.”

To qualify, the total household income must be at or below 200% of Federal Poverty Guidelines. For example, the total income for a household of four in Tennessee would need to be below $60,000 to qualify. Another way to qualify is if someone in the household meets one of the criteria listed on the Federal Communications Commission’s website.

“We’re committed to providing high speed fiber internet, our fifth utility, to students, families and businesses across KUB’s footprint,” added Bolas.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.