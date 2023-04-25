KUB offering internet discount for qualifying families

Knoxville families could earn a discount on internet and devices from KUB.
“It’s so important to have the ACP available to KUB’s customers who need it,” said Gabriel J....
“It’s so important to have the ACP available to KUB’s customers who need it,” said Gabriel J. Bolas, KUB President and CEO “We added KUB Fiber as our fifth utility because access to reliable, affordable internet service has become indispensable to our daily lives. It’s exciting to know that our customers can now benefit from ACP as well.”(PRNewswire)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Utilities Board (KUB) announced Tuesday that KUB customers are now able to apply for a monthly internet discount through the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). ACP is a federal benefit program aimed at making sure households can pay for internet services for school, work and more.

The ACP benefit provides up to $30 a month toward internet service for eligible households. Additionally, each household can also get a one-time $100 discount on a laptop, desktop or tablet, as long as the household puts between $10 and $50 towards the device.

“It’s so important to have the ACP available to KUB’s customers who need it,” said Gabriel J. Bolas, KUB President and CEO “We added KUB Fiber as our fifth utility because access to reliable, affordable internet service has become indispensable to our daily lives. It’s exciting to know that our customers can now benefit from ACP as well.”

To qualify, the total household income must be at or below 200% of Federal Poverty Guidelines. For example, the total income for a household of four in Tennessee would need to be below $60,000 to qualify. Another way to qualify is if someone in the household meets one of the criteria listed on the Federal Communications Commission’s website.

“We’re committed to providing high speed fiber internet, our fifth utility, to students, families and businesses across KUB’s footprint,” added Bolas.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henry Smith was taken into custody by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team, along with...
Homicide suspect from Ohio arrested in Tennessee on drug charges, police say
Knoxville music store closing its doors after 40 years
Knoxville music store closing its doors after 40 years
Cocke County crews found the body of a man in a river.
Body found in water in Cocke County identified, officials say
Jairo Castro Lara, age 30.
Man accused of attempted kidnapping, exposure at Walmart
A woman was reportedly stabbed on East Moody Avenue, Knoxville Police Department said.
Victim in deadly Knoxville stabbing identified by police

Latest News

generic fire truck
Rural Metro fire crews working North Knox house fire
Jairo Castro Lara, age 30.
Man accused of attempted kidnapping, exposure at Walmart
Veterans Heritage Ridge Run
Veterans Heritage Ridge Run
Captain Roy Sewell Jr
Firefighter killed in rollover crash in Claiborne County