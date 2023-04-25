Lack of health insurance impacts thousands of Tennesseans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - More than 600,000 people are uninsured or underinsured in Tennessee, according to Kaiser Family Foundation.

Ascension Saint Thomas said many Tennesseans cannot afford basic health care.

“People who are uninsured or underinsured they face a lot of health challenges,” Family Nurse Practitioner Nancy Anness said. “As a family nurse practitioner, I see this every time I’m in the clinic.”

Anness further explains what those challenges are.

“They delay getting health care. They will come in with no preventative care, never had a screening mammogram, never had a screening colonoscopy,” she said.

That delay can have detrimental effects on one’s health.

Anness said there are resources that help people get access to health care.

“People who are uninsured and people who are 250% in poverty household, they can go through Project Access, find a primary care provider who will see the patient at either low cost or no cost,” she said.

Project Access is a program that serves Middle Tennessee. You can connect with the program by going to the Lentz Public Health Center on Charlotte Pike in Nashville.

Anness aid you can also find health clinics that serve uninsured and underinsured people. If you’re uninsured, Anness said there are tools, and she urges people to use them.

“Without your health, you can’t be productive, and you can’t really live out your purpose in life,” she said.

Ascension Saint Thomas said another resource is its free health care, vision and dental clinic happening Saturday at The Fairgrounds Nashville from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. No insurance or payment is required to get service. Metro’s WeGo Transit will also offer free bus fare if you’re going to the clinic.

