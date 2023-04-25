Loudon County K-9 Officer celebrates birthday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On April 25, Loudon County Sheriff’s Office announced a happy belated birthday to one of their K-9 officers, Kora.

Kora, who celebrated her actual birthday on April 14, is a now 7-year-old German Shepherd. Kora works with her partner, Corporal Chance Gray, out on patrol during first shift.

Loudon County Sheriff’s Office deputies as well as WVLT staff all wish Kora a happy birthday!

LCSO K-9 CELEBRATES BIRTHDAY LOUDON COUNTY, TN - We’re a few days late but we certainly didn’t want to miss an... Posted by Loudon County Sheriff's Office, TN. on Tuesday, April 25, 2023

