Loudon County K-9 Officer celebrates birthday
Officer Kora turned 7 years old earlier this month.
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On April 25, Loudon County Sheriff’s Office announced a happy belated birthday to one of their K-9 officers, Kora.
Kora, who celebrated her actual birthday on April 14, is a now 7-year-old German Shepherd. Kora works with her partner, Corporal Chance Gray, out on patrol during first shift.
Loudon County Sheriff’s Office deputies as well as WVLT staff all wish Kora a happy birthday!
Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.