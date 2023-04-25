Mother run over, baby taken by accused killer, prompting Amber Alert

A mother was killed and her 5-month-old baby was taken, prompting an AMBER Alert.
An Amber Alert has been issued for 5-month-old Avah Richmond out of Trousdale County.
An Amber Alert has been issued for 5-month-old Avah Richmond out of Trousdale County.(TBI)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Avah Richmond, a 5-month-old baby girl, was found safe after she was allegedly taken by 42-year-old Ryan Richmond on Sunday morning.

Although Avah was found safe, her mother, Erica Kemp, died after she was run over by Richmond on Sunday, according to the Trousdale County Sheriff Ray Russell. Russell said the incident began on Saturday night around 10:30 when Kemp and her brother got into a fight.

Officers were called to the home because of the fight. Richmond took Avah before officers arrived and took her to a friend’s home, Russell said.

PREVIOUS STORY: Amber Alert: Missing 5-month-old girl found safe

After officers arrived and investigated the fight, Kemp went to go get Avah at Richmond’s friend’s home, according to Russell. Richmond met Kemp down the street from the home and allegedly ran her over, killing her, Russell said.

When Richmond found out about the Amber Alert, he turned himself in and said he had no clue officials were looking for him, according to Russell.

Richmond was taken into custody around 7:40 a.m. on Sunday. Russell said Richmond is not facing charges as of this writing. Russell added Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents are leading the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henry Smith was taken into custody by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team, along with...
Homicide suspect from Ohio arrested in Tennessee on drug charges, police say
Knoxville music store closing its doors after 40 years
Knoxville music store closing its doors after 40 years
Cocke County crews found the body of a man in a river.
Body found in water in Cocke County identified, officials say
Jairo Castro Lara, age 30.
Man accused of attempted kidnapping, exposure at Walmart
A woman was reportedly stabbed on East Moody Avenue, Knoxville Police Department said.
Victim in deadly Knoxville stabbing identified by police

Latest News

65-year-old Knoxville cyclist to ride 4,200 miles cross-country
65-year-old Knoxville cyclist to ride 4,200 miles cross-country
Holston Conference of the United Methodist Church held a disaffiliation vote Saturday.
Optimism rings as Alcoa United Methodist Churches approved to disaffiliate over deep theological divide
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks on and off rain on through the weekend.
Chilly with more clouds at times, rainy trend ahead
Jairo Castro Lara, age 30.
Man accused of attempted kidnapping, exposure at Walmart
catch up quick
Catch up Quick