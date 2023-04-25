Rural Metro fire crews working North Knox house fire

RMFD officials advised people to use caution in the area while crews work to clear the scene.
generic fire truck
generic fire truck(WOWT)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire Department officials announced that crews were on the scene of a house fire on Tuesday morning.

The fire is in a home on Old Maynardville Pike at Loyston Road in North Knox County.

