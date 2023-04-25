Rural Metro fire crews working North Knox house fire

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire Department officials announced that crews were on the scene of a house fire on Tuesday morning.

The fire is in a home on Old Maynardville Pike at Loyston Road in North Knox County.

RMFD officials advised people to use caution in the area while crews work to clear the scene.

Rural Metro on scene of working house fire on Old Maynardville Pike at Loyston Rd. In North Knox County. Please use caution in this area. pic.twitter.com/8LRTVMqjF9 — Rural Metro Fire TN (@ruralmetrofire) April 25, 2023

