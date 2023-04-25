Rural Metro fire crews working North Knox house fire
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire Department officials announced that crews were on the scene of a house fire on Tuesday morning.
The fire is in a home on Old Maynardville Pike at Loyston Road in North Knox County.
RMFD officials advised people to use caution in the area while crews work to clear the scene.
