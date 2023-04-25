Spotty showers Wednesday start a rainy stretch of weather this week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Showers return tomorrow and become more widespread by the end of the week and into the weekend. Keep the umbrella handy as we are tracking a rainy stretch of weather!

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight starts out mostly clear with clouds moving back in by the morning. Temperatures start out near 43 degrees with some warmer spots south and west with the clouds.

We start out Wednesday with a mixture of sun and clouds. Clouds move back in mid-day with spotty showers lifting up from the south at a 20% coverage. Highs will be near 62 degrees in Knoxville, but the southern valley could be cooler with the clouds with highs in the upper 50s. Areas north of I-40 will likely see fewer clouds which means temperatures will be warmer, so closer to the mid to upper 60s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday starts out with clouds and a few spotty showers. We’ll move to about an 80% coverage by the evening and overnight areas with on-and-off showers continuing through Friday. Temperatures will get back into the upper 60s to lower 70s both days.

We are keeping a close eye on the timing for this cold front for the weekend. We’re mostly dry throughout the day Saturday with a high near 72 degrees. Spotty to scattered rain and storms arriving by the evening and overnight hours. Those rain and storms linger into Sunday which drops highs into the lower 60s.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, temperatures start out on the chilly side next week, but we are also on a drier trend. Spotty showers are possible with highs in the lower 60s to start out the new week.

