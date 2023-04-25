TBI officials ask for help finding an endangered child

Alexander Webb may be in the custody of his non-custodial parents.
By JT Thomas
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered child alert for a missing 18-month-old boy from McMinn County.

Alexander Webb, the missing child, stands 3-feet tall, has brown eyes and weighs 27 pounds. Webb may be in the custody of his non-custodial parents, according to the TBI.

Officials said Webb may be in a 2001 Ford Explorer with Tennessee tag number 607-BHRB. The truck also has a distinctive fish sticker with the Tennessee state flag across it.

If you see Webb, you are asked to call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

