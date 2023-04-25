Top 25 in the World: Knoxville comic book store up for Eisner Award

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Nirvana Comics is one of the world’s top 25 stores in Eisner Award voting.

In this Eisner Award category, Nirvana Comics is in competition for the Spirit of Comics Award.

”I kinda just, my stomach just dropped I was like ‘what’,” said Owner Grant Mitchell describing his reaction to being nominated, let alone in the top 25.

Mitchell owns the store with his wife, they’ve been on this side of the business for two years and feel the nomination and early success are a testament to the work they’re doing.

”It’s about the store, the store being worthy of this award that’s what is so cool and the thing is just to be nominated, I know it’s cliché but just to be nominated like this will always be an Eisner nominated store whether we win or not, which obviously I hope we win,” said Mitchell. ”Seeing that the merits of the store alone make it that great, meant a lot to me.”

Mitchell is hoping to make his way into the final 5, which will qualify him for a trip to Comic-Con in San Diego in July.

”We’re in Knoxville and there’s a great Knoxville nerd community, a great comic book store community and I think that speaks to the unique market of this place,” said Mitchell.

They’ll find out in mid-June if they’re a finalist for the award.

This news is helping boost all business, but for Mitchell, it’s especially exciting as the store gears up for Free Comic Book Day on May 6th.

”I think that’s what makes us different, that’s what makes us tick is we try to make this experience fun,” said Mitchell.

The day is built to celebrate comics, but also to preview new books and more coming out in the year. He plans to open at 10 a.m. Saturday the 6th and close at 7 p.m.

”My wife and I bought into this business just about two years ago and it’s really cool seeing that the stuff you do you’re not crazy it really is working, it’s really a great feeling,” said Mitchell.

