University of Tennessee Graduate Students rally for better pay

The rally follows a petition that gathered nearly 1,000 signatures in support.
By JT Thomas
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Graduated students at the University of Tennessee rallied for larger stipends on Tuesday as costs for food, consumer goods and housing continue to remain close to all time highs.

The rally comes after a petition to raise the minimum amount of stipends for graduate students to $24,000 gained nearly 1,000 signatures. The petition managed to acquire those signatures within a few weeks of release.

The petition also asked for the implementation of annual cost of living adjustments to be made regarding the minimum stipend.

The current minimum stipend for graduate assistants is $14,400, which equates to $1,200 a month. Advocates for the stipend increase say that due to rising rent prices, the stipend isn’t enough to cover the average rent cost of $1,355.

WVLT news has reached out to the University of Tennessee for comment, but has not received a response as of writing.

