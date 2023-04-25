‘Where do you need me?’ | Remembering North Tazewell Volunteer Firefighter

Capt. Roy Sewell Jr. died in the line of duty Monday.
By Christyn Allen
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - Captain Roy Sewell Jr., 27, was killed in a rollover firetruck crash on Monday. East Tennessee firefighters remember him most for his servant’s heart.

Sewell was nearing ten years at the North Tazewell Volunteer Fire Dept. “He was someone who definitely believed in serving his fellow man,” said NTVFD Chief, LaRoy Brandt, “He liked to talk a lot. You can ask anybody. He loved to talk. He’s always happy, always trying to make others happy.”

Monday was a busy day for first responders in Claiborne County.

Sewell was responding to an ATV accident involving a child, according to Brandt. Crews had decided to use a helicopter to transport the child. Sewell was on his way to the scene, trying to figure out where crews needed help. “His last real message on the radio was ‘Where do you need me?’” said Brandt.

Sewell ran off the right side of the roadway and flipped the firetruck he was driving down an embankment.

Now, the volunteer fire department and community is remembering its captain and friend. Brandt said the fire department’s parking lot was full when firefighters returned from the crash site. Departments all over East Tennessee were already there to offer support.

“All you had to do is ask him for help, and he’d be there. If at all possible, he’d be there,” said Brandt.

Funeral arrangements are not complete yet. Sewell leaves behind a wife, daughter, and unborn baby.

To help his family, Gap Creek Coffeehouse is giving Tazewell Cub Scouts a spot to set up a tent to sell lemonade and ribbons for donation.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lunsford's Music
Knoxville music store closing its doors after 40 years
Henry Smith was taken into custody by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team, along with...
Homicide suspect from Ohio arrested in Tennessee on drug charges, police say
Junior commissioners ask the county commission to support Governor Lee's new executive order.
Knox County Commission votes to not support Gov. Lee’s Executive Order
Cocke County crews found the body of a man in a river.
Body found in water in Cocke County identified, officials say
Jairo Castro Lara, age 30.
Man accused of attempted kidnapping, exposure at Walmart

Latest News

65-year-old Knoxville man set to bike across U.S. for charity
It’ll take John LaMacchia 80 days to make the 4,400 mile trip
65-year-old Knoxville man set to bike across U.S. for charity
Nirvana Comics is up for a prestigious Eisner Award.
Top 25 in the World: Knoxville comic book store up for Eisner Award
Hard Rock Cafe’ opens new mural and fundraising options for the Smokies
Hard Rock Cafe’ opens new mural and fundraising options for the Smokies