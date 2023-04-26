Cumberland County deputies and TBI investigate fatal shooting of woman

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office was called to the shooting Tuesday evening.
The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office was called to the shooting Tuesday evening.
By David Sikes
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Deputies in Cumberland County were called to a shooting on Brown Road just after 11:00 p.m. Tuesday evening after a call to 911 reporting a shooting at a home.

Officers say when they arrived, they found one victim, 53-year-old Terri Loretta Pitton, who was a resident on Brown Road. Deputies called emergency medical services to the scene to provide assistance and transport the victim to the hospital, but officers said that Pitton died from her injuries.

Police said that no arrests have been made at this time and the victim has been sent to Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s office along the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is now investigating.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Junior commissioners ask the county commission to support Governor Lee's new executive order.
Knox County Commission votes to not support Gov. Lee’s Executive Order
Lunsford's Music
Knoxville music store closing its doors after 40 years
Holston Conference of the United Methodist Church held a disaffiliation vote Saturday.
Optimism rings as United Methodist Churches approved to disaffiliate over deep theological divide
Captain Roy Sewell Jr
Firefighter killed in rollover crash in Claiborne County
An Amber Alert has been issued for 5-month-old Avah Richmond out of Trousdale County.
Mother run over, baby taken by accused killer, prompting Amber Alert

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks a better coverage and the heavier rainfall potential...
Few showers today starts an on and off rain trend through the weekend
wsmv teen locked in cabinet
Women charged after locking daughter in cabinet
A look inside the spot where a 15-year-old girl was forced to remain for hours as punishment.
Parents charged after leaving child in cabinet for hours, police say
Anakeesta constructs largest expansion yet
Anakeesta constructs largest expansion yet