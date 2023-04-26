Cumberland County deputies and TBI investigate fatal shooting of woman

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Deputies in Cumberland County were called to a shooting on Brown Road just after 11:00 p.m. Tuesday evening after a call to 911 reporting a shooting at a home.

Officers say when they arrived, they found one victim, 53-year-old Terri Loretta Pitton, who was a resident on Brown Road. Deputies called emergency medical services to the scene to provide assistance and transport the victim to the hospital, but officers said that Pitton died from her injuries.

Police said that no arrests have been made at this time and the victim has been sent to Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s office along the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is now investigating.

