Dollywood offering exclusive passholder rides for new roller coaster

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dollywood season pass holders will soon get a taste of the park’s newest ride: Big Bear Mountain.

To qualify, passholders needed to have purchased their 2023 season passes from Oct. 17 to Oct. 30, 2022. Passholders who qualify will be able to register for an exclusive timeslot here beginning on May 1 at 11 a.m. Those timeslots will be available in one-hour increments on certain days, depending on what kind of season pass guests have.

Those days are listed below:

Monday, May 8 from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. | Gold & Diamond Only

Tuesday, May 9 from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. | Gold & Diamond Only

Friday, May 12 from 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. | Diamond Only

Saturday, May 13 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Silver, Gold & Diamond

Sunday, May 14 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Silver, Gold & Diamond

Anyone who qualifies just needs to keep an eye on their email for a May 1 link.

