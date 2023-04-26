Family wants to say ‘thank you’ to Pigeon Forge after house fire

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A business owner in Pigeon Forge had a huge message for the community. After his home burned, he had nothing but his business. Now he finds he has a community lifting him back up.

The owner of J. Del’s Pizza in Pigeon Forge said there were too many people to thank over the past month.

“It was a pretty bad fire. We lost everything. The biggest thing about it is though we lost our dog and she was like family to us,” said Joseph Stanton.

Back in early March, the Stanton family received a phone call at the restaurant that their home was on fire.

His family lost everything and that’s when the Pigeon Forge community stepped in.

“All of a sudden people came from everywhere. And when I tell you that, it was just amazing,” added Stanton.

After 15 years of welcoming customers into this community favorite, the community welcomed the family into their homes, hotels and cabins so this family would have somewhere to live.

“Difficult for me because who doesn’t like to take things for people? But because this happened and we will wipe down things that have this restaurant, but it’s hard to get you back on top again, you know,” said Stanton.

Then just two weeks ago, Knoxville musician Hazi and some friends held a benefit concert.

“They gave from the heart and it’s beautiful. But anyway, they did this for us, and I can’t thank them enough because they did this all for nothing,” he added. “All these people just stopped their lives, just to make sure we were okay. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you everybody.”

The Stanton family is still looking for their permanent home, but have a temporary place for now.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.