Few showers today starts an on and off rain trend through the weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Showers return for part of our area today, with more batches of rain headed this way. Temperatures are looking milder for a couple of days, before another cold front moves through.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning comes with increasing clouds, well mainly for the southern half of our area. This means the clouds keep some warmer, with Knoxville along the clouds at 43 degrees. Then it’s low to mid 30s and mostly clear for Northeast Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky.

Scattered rain reaches the southern Valley today, keeping highs to around 60 degrees. A few, light showers reach the central Valley, keeping Knoxville around 62 degrees. But, it’s more sunshine and warmth in the Forecast Where You Live on WVLT News.

Tonight is partly cloudy, with a stray shower possible. Patchy fog will develop through the morning, with a milder low of 48 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday is partly cloudy with spotty to scattered rain and some storms, with a 40% coverage midday through the afternoon. This gives us a chance to warm to around 70 degrees, before an 80% coverage in rain and some storms in the evening to early overnight hours.

Friday looks to be in the low 70s now, as we have a mix of sun and clouds and scattered rain and storms at times.

There is still a longer break before a cold front, so we have spotty rain on Saturday and low 70s, then scattered rain and shifting colder winds on Sunday.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, temperatures start out on the chilly side next week, but we are also on a drier trend.

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

