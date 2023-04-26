Firefighters to get more PTSD help through state grants

The ‘James Dustin Samples Act’ will allow fire departments to get funding to help firefighters battling PTSD.
‘James Dustin Samples Act’ will allow fire departments to get funding to help firefighters...
‘James Dustin Samples Act’ will allow fire departments to get funding to help firefighters battling PTSD(wvlt)
By John Pirsos
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Firefighters now have options to get treated for Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, thanks to a bill that is becoming law.

“PTSD is pretty common. A lot of guys go undiagnosed,” Larry McAfee Jr. said, president of the Knoxville Firefighters Association.

McAfee Jr. helped pass the James Dustin Samples Act. It’s named after a firefighter who died by suicide after battling PTSD. The act created a state grant program for fire departments. They can get reimbursed for PTSD resources, like therapists, for its firefighters.

“There are some studies that suggest upwards of 30% to 40% of guys are battling PTSD, but it’s not necessarily diagnosed,” McAfee Jr. said.

The treatments will be covered by workers’ compensation, just like any other injury.

Firefighters were hopeful this will get rid of the stigma surrounding PTSD.

“We’re hoping that it will encourage firefighters to come out and seek the help, when they might’ve been worried before they weren’t going to get any help,” Chris Hinkle said, vice president for the Knoxville Firefighters Association. Hinkle was also part of the effort to pass the bill.

Hinkle said Knoxville already does a good job of taking care of its firefighters. He said this will help other departments across the state get up to speed.

“It helps the municipalities that didn’t have, maybe the money or the resources,” Hinkle said. “Now if they do the proper steps, they’re eligible for state grants.”

The grant money is only available for full-time firefighters, not volunteers. Volunteer firefighters make up of about 75 percent of firefighters in the state.

McAfee said this act is only the starting point, not the finish line. He said the ultimate goal is to expand it to volunteer firefighters, as well as other first responders, like police officers and EMS workers.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Junior commissioners ask the county commission to support Governor Lee's new executive order.
Knox County Commission votes to not support Gov. Lee’s Executive Order
Lunsford's Music
Knoxville music store closing its doors after 40 years
Holston Conference of the United Methodist Church held a disaffiliation vote Saturday.
Optimism rings as United Methodist Churches approved to disaffiliate over deep theological divide
An Amber Alert has been issued for 5-month-old Avah Richmond out of Trousdale County.
Mother run over, baby taken by accused killer, prompting Amber Alert
Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials took to Facebook on Monday to celebrate two...
Teens make big catch on special night

Latest News

Mayor Indya Kincannon presents 2023-2024 budget.
Knoxville Mayor delivers ‘State of the City’ address
Knoxville Mayor delivers ‘State of the City’ address
Possible KARM drug center in Jefferson Co. sparking reaction
The Tennessee Theatre released their lineup of Broadway shows for its 2023-2024 season.
Tennessee Theatre announces 2023-2024 Broadway lineup