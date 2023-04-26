Firefighters to get more PTSD help through state grants

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Firefighters now have options to get treated for Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, thanks to a bill that is becoming law.

“PTSD is pretty common. A lot of guys go undiagnosed,” Larry McAfee Jr. said, president of the Knoxville Firefighters Association.

McAfee Jr. helped pass the James Dustin Samples Act. It’s named after a firefighter who died by suicide after battling PTSD. The act created a state grant program for fire departments. They can get reimbursed for PTSD resources, like therapists, for its firefighters.

“There are some studies that suggest upwards of 30% to 40% of guys are battling PTSD, but it’s not necessarily diagnosed,” McAfee Jr. said.

The treatments will be covered by workers’ compensation, just like any other injury.

Firefighters were hopeful this will get rid of the stigma surrounding PTSD.

“We’re hoping that it will encourage firefighters to come out and seek the help, when they might’ve been worried before they weren’t going to get any help,” Chris Hinkle said, vice president for the Knoxville Firefighters Association. Hinkle was also part of the effort to pass the bill.

Hinkle said Knoxville already does a good job of taking care of its firefighters. He said this will help other departments across the state get up to speed.

“It helps the municipalities that didn’t have, maybe the money or the resources,” Hinkle said. “Now if they do the proper steps, they’re eligible for state grants.”

The grant money is only available for full-time firefighters, not volunteers. Volunteer firefighters make up of about 75 percent of firefighters in the state.

McAfee said this act is only the starting point, not the finish line. He said the ultimate goal is to expand it to volunteer firefighters, as well as other first responders, like police officers and EMS workers.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.