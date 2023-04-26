GRAPHIC VIDEO: Officers ruled justified punching man accused of walking into traffic

GRAPHIC WARNING: After the punches were ruled justified, a man's family said they plan to sue...
GRAPHIC WARNING: After the punches were ruled justified, a man's family said they plan to sue over the altercation.
By KSL staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OGDEN, Utah (KSL/CNN) - In Utah, the family of a man seen on video being punched by Ogden police officers say they plan to file a lawsuit against the department.

The arrest got attention after a bystander posted video showing the repeated punches.

The department explained on Tuesday why it ruled its officers were justified in the use of force case.

GRAPHIC WARNING: The video may be disturbing for some viewers.

GRAPHIC WARNING: A man's family said they plan to sue over the altercation. (Source: KSL/OGDEN POLICE DEPARTMENT/KEATON FULLER/CNN)

Ogden Police Chief Eric Young shows body camera footage from two angles from the officers who punched a man on the ground Saturday afternoon.

Officers said they tried to stop him as he walked next to traffic then ran from them across Washington Boulevard.

“Stop reaching! Stop reaching in your waistband!” the officers said, as shown on the video.

Young explained that the punches thrown by two of the four officers on top of Shawn Sims were well within department policy and completely justified.

He said officers feared Sims had a gun.

“Sims quickly refused, withdrew his hand from his waistband and pushed it out of his shirt in this manner as if he was pointing a gun at the police officers,” Young said.

Even though they quickly brought Sims to the ground, officers had to use what’s called a “distraction strikes” to punch Sims in the head area to free up his hands, Young said.

They also used a stun gun him twice to try to get him to comply, but he never complied, the chief said.

“Mr. Sims placing his hand in his waistband like he has a gun, pulling what … would make them believe is a gun and pointing it towards them and (inaudible) at them like he’s about to shoot them would be described as active aggression,” Young said. “So officers are able to respond with force necessary at that time to bring the situation quickly under control.”

Once officers handcuffed Sims, they stopped all use of force, mmediately notified a sergeant and began the after-action review before this bystander video was released, the chief said.

Police determined all four officers were justified.

Sims’ mother, Marcia Quitana, has now hired an attorney, saying officers broke his eye orbital bones, nose, jaw and fractured his ribs. They plan to sue.

“All for allegedly not being compliant. It’s a very minor offense. You don’t beat someone to a pulp for that,” she said.

While the Ogden Police Department has ruled the officers were justified in that use of force, Young said the department has asked the county attorney’s office to conduct a criminal review to ensure officers didn’t violate the law.

Copyright 2023 KSL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Junior commissioners ask the county commission to support Governor Lee's new executive order.
Knox County Commission votes to not support Gov. Lee’s Executive Order
Lunsford's Music
Knoxville music store closing its doors after 40 years
Holston Conference of the United Methodist Church held a disaffiliation vote Saturday.
Optimism rings as United Methodist Churches approved to disaffiliate over deep theological divide
Captain Roy Sewell Jr
Firefighter killed in rollover crash in Claiborne County
An Amber Alert has been issued for 5-month-old Avah Richmond out of Trousdale County.
Mother run over, baby taken by accused killer, prompting Amber Alert

Latest News

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy speaks during an event at the New York Stock Exchange in...
McCarthy struggles for debt bill votes, makes late changes
Cumberland County deputies and TBI investigate fatal shooting of woman
Pope Francis sits on the altar in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican during the Easter Sunday...
Pope allows women to vote at upcoming meeting of bishops for 1st time
FILE - In this July 3, 2014, file photo, the Microsoft Corp. logo is displayed outside the...
UK blocks Microsoft’s Activision deal over competition fears