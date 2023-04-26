Lady Vols gear up for another ranked SEC match

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The top-ranked team inside the SEC, Karen Weekly’s Lady Vols, are set to open their three-game series against the 12th-ranked Arkansas Saturday evening.

The team took to the field Wednesday afternoon, where communication and building good habits are the priority. Such as stronger at-bats, which they struggled with in a pair of their games against the Gators.

Which is something they can’t afford against Arkansas, who boasts the SEC Pitcher of the Year in Chenise Delce.

But when they’re staying true to themselves, there’s no confidence lacking in this team.

”I think the girls really surrendered to playing free and not worrying about what the scoreboard says. Just trying to play free with every single pitch and every single at bat. And I think that has really paid off for us,” said Head Coach Karen Weekly.

Senior center fielder Kiki Milloy added, “Just playing Tennessee softball and going in and watching film and seeing what they do. I don’t think we stray too far away from our game because I think that’s had a lot of success for us. So just doing what we’ve been doing and I think we’ll be okay.”

Despite ascending to the top of the conference and holding the third spot nationally, this Lady Vols team is determined to keep its edge. As Weekly put it, “We’ve not won anything yet.” She described the season as climbing a mountain, and right now they’re taking it a step at a time.

Part of the reason this team is 38-5, on the year is because of how loose they play. After dropping a pair of games to Baylor, Weekly said they had to make a decision to surrender to playing carefree. When they begin to stiffen up and not have competitive at-bats, or fail to communicate on defense, Weekly added that it’s vital someone speaks up.

That person’s been senior Kiki Milloy.

There was a moment with Milloy in game two against Florida, in between innings she pulled the team together and told them to believe they can complete the comeback and how to do it.

Well, her next at-bat she launched a rocket of a home run to tie the single-season home run record at 19, which sparked the come-from-behind win in game two.

Weekly said, ”You get into that crunch time in a game where things aren’t going well, somebody needs to step up, somebody other than a coach and get everybody focused. Not just on the belief that we can do it, but how we’re going to get it done. And really reinforcing the coach’s message on how to execute. And Kiki Milloy has emerged in a huge way in that respect this past weekend.”

Milloy added, “I just feel like it’s something even before I got into college that I knew I was always going to be someone that said something if the time needed to be. Doesn’t necessarily matter if you’re being labeled a leader or not. If something needs to be said, then it needs to be said.”

Another Lady Vol who emerged this past weekend was Rylie West. Entering the Florida series she had just one home run on the year, she’s since tripled that via a grand slam and a three-run home run.

Yet, Weekly was not surprised that West finally had this type of weekend.

”It’s actually funny because she will actually rate higher than Kiki or somebody on some of the little contests that we have. It’s just Rylie believing and carrying herself like somebody who’s one of the best hitters in the country,” said Weekly.

The Lady Vols open their three-game series against Arkansas on Saturday at 5:00 p.m..

