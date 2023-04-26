More scattered to widespread rain arrives later Thursday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Showers continue on and off throughout the day Thursday with more widespread rain arriving by the later evening hours. These on-and-off rain chances continue into the weekend.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

A few stray showers are possible tonight with party cloudy skies and patchy fog. Temperatures will drop to near 48 degrees by Thursday morning.

On-and-off showers continue throughout the day at about a 40% coverage. Temperatures will warm up to around 68 degrees. More widespread rain arrives by the evening to early overnight hours with about an 80% coverage in rain and storms. The rain slowly tappers off throughout the overnight hours.

LOOKING AHEAD

The scattered showers linger into Friday and stick around throughout the day with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be near 73 degrees.

Saturday looks pretty good with a stray shower or two and a mixture of sun and clouds. Highs will top out near 72 degrees. A cold front moves in Sunday bringing us scattered showers and a few storms. Highs will be in the upper 60s but drop to near 60 degrees by Monday.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, temperatures start out on the chilly side next week, but we are also on a drier trend.

Wednesday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.