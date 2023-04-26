New law requires Kentuckians to have a license to hunt and fish on their own property if it is less than 5 acres

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Lantern is reporting on a recent change in state law that will require Kentuckians to purchase a hunting and fishing license even if the activity is on their own property if it’s less than five acres.

Senate Bill 241 had the main purpose of creating more conservation easements across the state.

Governor Beshear vetoed it, but the legislature overrode him.

Rick Zimmer, President of the Kentucky League of Sportsmen, said he wishes sportsmen and women had more say on such matters.

