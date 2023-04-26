New law requires Kentuckians to have a license to hunt and fish on their own property if it is less than 5 acres

The Kentucky Lantern is reporting on a recent change in state law.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Lantern is reporting on a recent change in state law that will require Kentuckians to purchase a hunting and fishing license even if the activity is on their own property if it’s less than five acres.

Senate Bill 241 had the main purpose of creating more conservation easements across the state.

Governor Beshear vetoed it, but the legislature overrode him.

Rick Zimmer, President of the Kentucky League of Sportsmen, said he wishes sportsmen and women had more say on such matters.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Junior commissioners ask the county commission to support Governor Lee's new executive order.
Knox County Commission votes to not support Gov. Lee’s Executive Order
Lunsford's Music
Knoxville music store closing its doors after 40 years
Holston Conference of the United Methodist Church held a disaffiliation vote Saturday.
Optimism rings as United Methodist Churches approved to disaffiliate over deep theological divide
Captain Roy Sewell Jr
Firefighter killed in rollover crash in Claiborne County
An Amber Alert has been issued for 5-month-old Avah Richmond out of Trousdale County.
Mother run over, baby taken by accused killer, prompting Amber Alert

Latest News

wsmv teen locked in cabinet
Women charged after locking daughter in cabinet
A look inside the spot where a 15-year-old girl was forced to remain for hours as punishment.
Parents charged after leaving child in cabinet for hours, police say
Anakeesta constructs largest expansion yet
Anakeesta constructs largest expansion yet
University of Tennessee Graduate Students rally for better pay
University of Tennessee Graduate Students rally for better pay
Alcatraz East opens exhibit on Boston Marathon Bombing
Alcatraz East opens exhibit on Boston Marathon Bombing