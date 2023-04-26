No. 8 Vols stay hot with 19-1 rout of Bellarmine

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The hits and runs were plentiful on a pleasant Tuesday night at Lindsey Nelson Stadium as No. 8/24 Tennessee routed Bellarmine, 19-1, to win its fourth straight and head into another important SEC series with plenty of momentum.

The Volunteers homered six times and recorded a season-high 19 hits as 12 players finished with at least one hit on the night. Despite not entering the game until the fifth inning, Ryan Miller finished with a career-high six RBIs after hitting a pair of three-run jacks.

Christian Scott had two hits and tied career bests with three runs scored and four RBIs while Dylan Dreiling also set a career high in RBIs with three after hitting his fifth homer and second triple of the year.

UT’s first six pitchers did not allow a baserunner and carried a perfect game into the seventh inning before it was broken up on a one-out single by Tommy Dilz.

Zander Sechrist bounced back from a rocky outing in his last start and retired all six batters he faced to start the game to set the tone for the game.

Jacob Bimbi followed Sechrist and earned the win to improve to 2-0 on the year after tossing 1.2 scoreless innings with two strikeouts.

The Knights (11-30) scored their lone run of the night on a solo home run by Dylan Byerly in the top of the eighth inning. Matt Craven got the start and fell to 1-3 on the year after giving up three runs on six hits over two innings.

The Big Orange scored in each of their first seven trips to the plate before being held off the board in the eighth inning. With the win, the Vols improved to 9-2 in midweek games this season, outscoring their opponents 113-26.

UP NEXT: Tennessee (27-14, 8-10 SEC) will have a quick turnaround as it prepares to host Mississippi State on Thursday night for the series opener at 7 p.m., which will be televised on the SEC Network.

The Vols will look to build off the momentum from last weekend’s sweep of rival Vanderbilt and continue to climb the SEC standings.

