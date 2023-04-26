Possible KARM drug center in Jefferson Co. sparking reaction

NEW MARKET, Tenn. (WVLT) - A planned KARM drug recovery center in Jefferson County is prompting reaction from the community: a community that has nothing against KARM’s work, but doesn’t want the center in their area.

The center is tentatively planned for New Market, a place where people value peace and quiet. Tracye Martin, who lives in the area, said the area is covered in picturesque farm land.

“Beautiful farms, beautiful farm land,” she said. “You help your neighbor; everybody is polite and nice.”

At the Equestrian Center on River Glen Farms, there’s talk of KARM adding a drug recovery center, giving an estimated 40 people a place to stay while they recover.

“We love KARM; we just wouldn’t want the facility built here,” Martin added.

WVLT News spoke to KARM, who provided some clarity on what the center would look like. The center would focus on men recovering from drug addiction.

“KARM’s Men’s Program provides men willing to commit to a 12-to-18-month work-learn-serve program with a strong support system designed to restore them back to God, family, themselves, and community,” KARM officials said.

The program is identically structured to KARM’s women’s program, which operates in Knoxville, KARM said. Additionally, any men who would make the move to the new facility would complete a “rigorous application process,” and no sex offenders would be accepted into the program.

KARM has also helped to prepare the community for the possible center. Representatives told WVLT News that KARM held a community meeting on April 18, giving the plan for the center and taking questions for almost four hours.

Folks nearby have safety concerns. Sheriff Jeff Coffey told WVLT News that he’d be worried about security and the possible increase in patrols.

“It would bring people into the neighborhood that wouldn’t be here otherwise,” Martin said.

Details are still in the early stages, however. The zoning commission said no plans are final.

