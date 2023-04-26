Spring Wildflower Pilgrimage underway in the Smokies

ELKMONT, Tenn. (WVLT) - With more than 200 different types of flowers in the Great Smoky Mountains, spring is a popular time of year for flower lovers to take a hike.

The Spring Wildflower Pilgrimage is going on now all over the park.

The hikes will tell you about the different plants found in the Smokies and some in the park that you won’t find anywhere else in the world.

A particular hike on Wednesday afternoon featured the history of tourism and took folks to the abandoned Daisy Town at Elkmont.

Part of the hikes during the Wildflower Pilgrimage takes you to Daisy Town. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

“Elkmont was a town, it was the second largest town in Sevier County from about 1908 to 1925. We’re going to walk down the old Main Street and talk about how tourism really started in this area,” said Brad Free, a ranger with the park.

There were hundreds of hikes that are planned and lead with an expert on flowers and history going on the rest of this week.

