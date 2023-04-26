Surratt named to 2023 Arnold Palmer Cup Team

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Fresh off being crowned SEC individual champion last week, Tennessee freshman golfer Caleb Surratt has been named to the 2023 Arnold Palmer Cup, the GCAA announced Tuesday on Golf Channel.

Surratt is one of 12 men’s players on Team USA who will compete against the 12-man international team from June 8-10 at Laurel Valley Golf Club in Ligonier, Pennsylvania.

The Arnold Palmer Cup is an annual team competition for collegiate golfers. Since 2018, it has been contested between a United States team and an international team that each consist of 12 men and 12 women golfers.

Tennessee head coach and Canadian native Brennan Webb will also be present at this year’s Palmer Cup—as he was named an assistant coach on the international team in January.

Surratt is the first Vol to be selected for the Palmer Cup since Lorenzo Scalise was named a member of the international team in 2018.

Last week’s SEC individual title was just the latest achievement in what has been a breakout season for Surratt during his first season on a Rocky Top.

The North Carolina native leads the Vols this season with a 69.33 stroke average, 25 rounds of par or better, six top-10 finishes and two individual titles—the SEC Championship and at the Maui Jim Intercollegiate in September.

Surratt’s current 69.33 stroke average would be the best single-season scoring average in program history, while his 25 rounds of par or better this season are tied for the most by a Vol in a single season in program history.

Coming off a first-place stroke play finish and a semifinal appearance in the match play portion of the SEC Championship, Surratt and 12th-ranked Tennessee await their NCAA Regional destination, which is set to be announced May 3 on Golf Channel.

