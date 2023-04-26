Tennesseans struggling to find and afford health insurance

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Studies show more than 600,000 Tennesseans are uninsured or underinsured, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

“There are bigger deeper issues of does somebody have time and money to get what they need to be healthy, said Erica Lyon, who is the Executive Director at the Kim Health Center.

The center is one place in East Tennessee that helps people who are not insured get access to quality health care.

Lyon said for a thriving community all around, you need to make sure everyone is healthy.

“Here in East Tennessee, and also nationally, we’re seeing a real provider shortage and that impacts how quickly people can get access to care it also impacts the timing of being able to act on it before it gets worse,” said Lyon.

One study ranked Tennessee 44th in the nation based on access, costs and outcomes. Another study ranked the state 40th overall based on access, quality and public health.

“Let’s just focus on what we can do here because East Tennessee does have a lot of resources a lot of great conversations and a lot of really thoughtful and well meaning people trying to solve these problems,” Lyon said.

Beth Farrow, the Director of Development for Interfaith Health Clinic in Knoxville, works with patients to get them the best treatment at a price they can afford. The clinic offers a prescription assistance program, and this year they were able to save patients almost $2 million in prescription costs.

“So our patients pay a $15 handling fee for three months and they can get any medication they need. Maintenance medication such as insulin or blood pressure medication, we’re able to provide that for them to keep them healthy and keep them working,” said Farrow.

Tennessee does have Tenncare which is the state’s Medicaid program, but Farrow said a lot of people still don’t qualify.

Other places that offer health care for people who are uninsured in East Tennessee are Project Access and Cherokee Health Systems.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.