Tennessee Theatre announces 2023-2024 Broadway lineup

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials at the Tennessee Theatre announced the 2023-2024 lineup for Broadway at the Tennessee.

The season kicks off with Six on Oct. 31 to Nov. 5, and Jagged Little Pill from Dec. 5, to Dec. 10.

“From Tudor queens to pop icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix 500 years of historical heartbreak into a euphoric celebration of 21st century girl power,” officials said.

Six won a Tony Award for Best Original Score in the 2021/2022 award season and Jagged Little Pill won two Tony Awards in the 2020 awards season.

“Joy, love, heartache, strength, wisdom, catharsis, LIFE – everything we’ve been waiting to see in a Broadway show – is here in the exhilarating, fearless new musical based on Alanis Morissette’s world-changing music,” officials said about Jagged Little Pill.

Then starting off 2024 with a classic, Wicked will take the stage from Jan. 10-21 followed by Hadestown from Mar. 5-10.

“Intertwining two mythic tales – that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone – HADESTOWN is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go,” officials said about Hadestown.

The lineup wraps up with Harper Lee’s To Kill A Mockingbird and Beetlejuice.

Each show is making their Knoxville debut this season.

Subscription packages go on sale June 19.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.