UT students aim to send Austin-East and Vine Middle students to summer camp

By William Puckett
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Three weeks ago, five University of Tennessee students set out to raise $1,000 to send two Austin-East and Vine Middle School students to the Drums Up Guns Down summer camp.

Multiple weeks into their campaign, the group is setting their sights on a bigger impact.

”I just think it’s important because they don’t receive a lot of the opportunities that people in west Knoxville do and I think this program allows them the opportunity to get some of that,” said Vol freshman and Vols Against Violence member Julian McCoy.

McCoy is from Knoxville and graduated from Hardin Valley Academy, but has friends who attended Austin-East.

”There’s so many youth in the world and in this community and just by helping them get an outlet from violence, they’ll be able to receive the same opportunity the rest of us did,” said McCoy.

McCoy and his classmates wanted to help students out by giving them something they can do that gives them a release from the violence they’ve experienced.

”There’s a lot of trauma in the community and this is a way for them to express themselves through African drumming and dancing,” said McCoy.

Drums Up Guns Down gets children involved with African drumming and dancing, and it gives them another pathway during the summer to avoid violence and express their feelings in a creative and positive way.

”I feel like they can strike a chord with it because it’s kind of like a family for them. They can come together and talk about their trauma and be with like-minded people,” said McCoy.

The camp costs $500 per child. The group initially aimed to raise $1,000 but hit that mark, now they’re aiming to raise $2,000 and send four kids to summer camp.

