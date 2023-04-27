Asian elephant dead at The Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee says they’ve lost one of their own.

Their Asian elephant Nichole died at age 48 after having to be humanely euthanized due to heavily progressing health issues, the sanctuary said. She was the 30th resident at The Elephant Sanctuary.

“It is with a heavy heart that we make this announcement. The Sanctuary is thankful for the opportunity to spend time with Nichole, to witness her strength and perseverance. We would like to thank all our professional colleagues who answered our call for help and information to best meet her needs in her end-of-life care,” says Janice Zeitlin, CEO of The Elephant Sanctuary.

The Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee is deeply saddened to announce the passing of Asian elephant Nichole at age 48. (The Elephant Sanctuary)

The sanctuary says Nichole arrived in March 2023 with a long history of chronic foot disease and osteomyelitis.

“These health issues were compounded by more recent diagnosis of degenerative joint disease, osteoarthritis, and septic arthritis. Nichole’s conditions impacted her quality of life and, combined with her age, set a grave prognosis. Due to irreversible progression of these health issues and the increasing pain associated, Nichole was humanely euthanized on April 20, 2023,” the sanctuary said.

